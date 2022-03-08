Cong women workers detained during protest; party MLAs accuse cops of using force, walk out of Guj Assembly

Congress MLAs walked out of the Gujarat Assembly on Tuesday alleging that the party's women workers protesting against growing crime in the state were thrashed by police here. Earlier in the day, women Congress workers had tried to march towards the Gujarat Legislative Assembly in Gandhinagar but were stopped by police, who also said 50 from the group were detained.

They were walking towards the Assembly to 'gherao' (encircle) it after an International Women's Day programme organised at Satyagrah Chavni by the party's Seva Dal unit and sought to seek answers from the BJP government on women's safety.

Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police Mayur Chavda said the women proceeded towards the Assembly without permission, and were stopped and detained.

While Congress leaders said the police misbehaved with the women workers and thrashed them, resulting in some of them sustaining injuries, SP Chavda refuted the allegations and claimed the protest was organised to defame the police.

He said police had observed restraint and protesters were detained only after they assaulted and pushed police personnel.

The protesters were taken to a government training centre and kept under detention. Several senior Congress leaders, including Gujarat state president Jagdish Thakor, Leader of the Opposition Sukhram Rathwa, Seva Dal chief organiser Lalji Desai and others rushed to the centre.

Thakor accused senior police officers of abusing and using force against women workers, adding that crimes were on the rise against women but the BJP government in the state had failed to rein in criminals.

Later in the day, opposition Congress MLAs staged a walkout from the Assembly.

Congress MLA Amit Chavda alleged that police officers had slapped women protestors and hit them with sticks before detaining them.

On International Women's Day, women workers of Congress had organized a protest against the BJP government over the issue of women's safety at a ground in sector 6 of Gandhinagar city, Chavda informed the House.

''On International Women's Day, male police officers assaulted women Congress workers. Police even hit sticks on their private parts and kicked them. Our workers had gathered there with prior police permission. Yet, they were subjected to such atrocities,'' Chavda said in the Assembly.

''When our Leader of Opposition Sukhram Rathva and whip CJ Chavda went to the spot after learning about the issue, police detained them as well. We want MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi to give a statement on this issue,'' Chavda said.

In his statement, Sanghavi said police had detained the women without applying any force, adding that the detention took place as protesters wanted to 'gherao' the Assembly.

''Police did nothing wrong. The dignity of women was maintained. I am ready to give a statement again if it is proven that something wrong had happened,'' Sanghavi told the Assembly.

When Speaker Nimaben Acharya said she will make her statement on issue on Wednesday after watching videos of the incident, the 40-odd Congress MLAs present in the Assembly walked out in protest.

They came back to the House after 30 minutes.

