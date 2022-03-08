Left Menu

Amarinder's daughter appointed AIJMS's Punjab women wing chief

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-03-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 19:30 IST
Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh's daughter Jai Inder Kaur has been appointed as the new president of the Punjab women wing of the All India Jat Maha Sabha (AIJMS).

A spokesperson of the AIJMS on Tuesday said given her experience in public life, Kaur will take the organisation to new heights and work for the upliftment of society.

The 56-year-old Kaur replaced Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu was appointed to this post last year.

