Left Menu

U.S. Congress nears deal on Ukraine aid, gov't funding bill

The legislation, which is expected to include roughly $12 billion for Ukraine and $1.5 trillion for defense and non-defense discretionary spending, headed toward release after Democrats agreed to lower their COVID-19 request to around $15 billion down from the White House's initial $22.5 billion request. Congress faces a midnight Friday deadline for passing the legislation.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 19:42 IST
U.S. Congress nears deal on Ukraine aid, gov't funding bill
  • Country:
  • United States

Lawmakers in the U.S. Congress were expected on Tuesday to release a bill providing billions of dollars in emergency aid to Ukraine, as well as money to fund the government through Sept. 30 and address COVID-19, according to a source. The legislation, which is expected to include roughly $12 billion for Ukraine and $1.5 trillion for defense and non-defense discretionary spending, headed toward release after Democrats agreed to lower their COVID-19 request to around $15 billion down from the White House's initial $22.5 billion request.

Congress faces a midnight Friday deadline for passing the legislation. Failure to meet the deadline would either require another stop-gap funding bill or force partial government shutdowns during a time of international crisis. An initial vote was due no later than Wednesday in the House of Representatives. The Senate would also need to pass the legislation before it could be sent to the White House for President Joe Biden's signature.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022