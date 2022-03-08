Arunachal Pradesh govt focused on empowering women: Chowna Mein

The Arunachal Pradesh government is committed to the empowerment of women and has implemented many welfare schemes for them in the north-eastern state, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said on Tuesday. Attending a programme here on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Mein said the day is very important for women as it offers them an opportunity to reflect on the progress they have made, to call for change, and to celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women. The deputy chief minister said that the state government has opened exclusive women police stations in Itanagar, Pasighat, Tezu, and Ziro.

Many more such police stations will become functional in the district headquarters to deal with women-related crime, Mein said. The state government also runs ‘Swadhar Greh’, a scheme for women in difficult circumstances, through an NGO.

At the ‘Swadhar Grehas’ destitute women can stay for a longer duration and their primary requirements of food, clothing, and vocational training are taken care of. “The state cabinet to economically empower the rural women for their self-sustenance has assured financial support of Rs 1 lakh each to 500 top women self-help groups (SHGs), besides providing an additional fixed deposit of Rs 5,000 as the top-up amount over the existing Rs 20,000 under ‘Dulari Kanya Scheme’ to daughters’ born between January 20, 2022, to January 20 next year,” Mein said. Describing women as the nucleus of society, the deputy chief minister urged people to respect them for their multifarious roles as mother, sister, daughter, and wife. People should not only make women aware of their rights but should give them their due, as one cannot imagine a family without women.

Pointing out that the day is of great importance to raise the spirits of women, he appealed to the people to eliminate inequality from society.

