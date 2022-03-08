MVA leaders meet Maha Guv seeking date for Assembly Speaker election

Representatives of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Tuesday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for the third time in less than a week to request him to finalise the election date for the Assembly Speaker's post, sources said.

Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat (of the Congress) and Transport Minister Anil Parab (Shiv Sena) met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan here, they said, adding that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and PWD Minister Ashok Chavan had held a discussion on the issue with Koshyari on Monday.

On March 4, an MVA delegation that met Koshyari to request him to fix the date to hold the election had suggested March 9, and had also demanded that he appoint 12 MLCs from his quota.

The Assembly Speaker's post fell vacant in February last year after the Congress' Nana Patole quit on being appointed his party's Maharashtra unit chief.

Incidentally, the governor had in a letter on June 24 last year instructed that the Speaker's post be filled “immediately”.

