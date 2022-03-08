Putin, Israel's Bennett discuss Ukraine by phone
Reuters | London | Updated: 08-03-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 21:50 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the conflict in Ukraine by telephone with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.
In a readout of the call, the Kremlin said Putin had told Bennett about Moscow's assessment of the third round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials that took place on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Kremlin
- Vladimir Putin
- Naftali Bennett
- Ukrainian
- Moscow
- Israeli
- Bennett
- Ukraine
- Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Stop playing with human lives in eastern Ukraine, Berlin tells Moscow
Israeli minister sees bilateral talks with U.S. to "complement" an Iran nuclear deal
Israeli authority backs down from Mount of Olives park plan
Russia's FSB says shell from Ukrainian territory destroys Russian border guard post -Ifax
Israeli authority backs down from Mount of Olives park plan