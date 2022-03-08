Left Menu

Putin, Israel's Bennett discuss Ukraine by phone

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-03-2022 21:51 IST
Putin, Israel's Bennett discuss Ukraine by phone
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the conflict in Ukraine by telephone with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

In a readout of the call, the Kremlin said Putin had told Bennett about Moscow's assessment of the third round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials that took place on Monday.

