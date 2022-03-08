Ukraine's Zelenskiy tells UK lawmakers: question is to be or not to be

kUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told British lawmakers that the question facing his country was "to be, or not to be" after Russia's invasion and he repeated his calls for more help including tougher sanctions against Moscow.

"The question for us now is to be or not to be," Zelenskiy told the House of Commons via videolink on Tuesday, the first time a president of another country has addressed the main Westminster chamber.

"I can give you a definitive answer: it's definitely to be."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)