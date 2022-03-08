TMC took vertical jump in political scenario of Goa, says Luizinho Faleiro

Luizinho Faleiro, Trinamool Congress National Vice President on Tuesday, while speaking on the Goa exit poll results said that the party has taken a vertical jump in the political scenario of the state. "Nobody can predict what will happen in Goa. Let's wait for the election results. Within three months, the party has taken a vertical jump in the Goan political scenario. We will soon fight the Panchayat Elections," said Luizinho Faleiro.

The multi-cornered contest in Goa could lead to a hung assembly verdict, exit polls predicted on Monday with some of them putting the BJP ahead but some also stating that Congress would the single-largest party close to the halfway mark. Jan Ki Baat exit poll predicted BJP to win 13-19 seats, Congress 14-19, AAP 3-5, MGP 1-2 and others 1-3. Congress had won 19 seats out of the 40 seats in the 2017 Assembly elections in the state, while the BJP had managed to win 14 seats.

Congress could not form government in the state. Assembly elections in Goa were held on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that her party could have done better in Goa with some more time.

"I am happy that we were able to reach out to every family in Goa with our logo. We really started late. Had we got more time, we could have done better," she said. (ANI)

