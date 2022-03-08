Left Menu

Meghalaya to lose 66 acres in Ri-Bhoi to Assam in border dispute settlement: Oppn

Meghalayas Opposition Chief Whip George B Lyngdoh on Tuesday alleged that the state government has given away 66 acres of land in Ri-Bhoi district to Assam as part of a settlement signed between the two states to resolve the border dispute.Leader of the Opposition Mukul Sangma of the Trinamool Congress also cautioned the BJP-backed Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government not to be in a hurry in finalising the Memorandum of Understand to resolve the 12 areas of difference with Assam.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 08-03-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 23:36 IST
Meghalaya to lose 66 acres in Ri-Bhoi to Assam in border dispute settlement: Oppn
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya's Opposition Chief Whip George B Lyngdoh on Tuesday alleged that the state government has given away 66 acres of land in Ri-Bhoi district to Assam as part of a settlement signed between the two states to resolve the border dispute.

Leader of the Opposition Mukul Sangma of the Trinamool Congress also cautioned the BJP-backed Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government not to be in a hurry in finalising the 'Memorandum of Understand' to resolve the 12 areas of difference with Assam. Meghalaya and Assam have signed the MoU on January 29 to resolve the border dispute in six locations - Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pillangkata and Ratacherra – in the first phase. It was sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs for further examination.

Lyngdoh accused the government of giving away 66 acres of the state's land in Khanapara area to Assam.

“I am not happy with the (interstate border dispute) settlement. We have lost the state's gateway considering the settlement which has already been signed,” the TMC leader said.

Urging the government to rectify this and withdraw its consent to give 66 acres of land in Khanapara to Assam, he said the state should not be forced to accept a settlement such as this.

Sangma also requested the government not to hurry in finalising the MoU. “I would like to appeal to the government to hold on, have more exhaustive understanding about this complex contentious issue before you decide to resolve it part by part,” Sangma said while supporting a motion moved by George.

He claimed the neighbouring state is pushing the MoU as it will stand to gain. This caution also came ahead of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's visit to New Delhi to attend a meeting called by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to finalise the MoU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022