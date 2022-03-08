Chhattisgarh govt working on Gandhian vision of 'Gram Swaraj', says CM

Asserting that the Chhattisgarh government was working as per the vision of Mahatma Gandhi's 'Gram Swaraj', Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said Rs 91,000 crore had been given directly to farmers, labourers, women and other sections of society through various schemes in the last three years.

Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks on the Governor's address in the state Assembly, he hit out at the Centre claiming it has been continuously curtailing grants and share in central taxes given to states.

After the discussion, the motion was passed with voice vote in the Assembly.

The state government has been giving incentives to farmers, cattle rearers, landless labourers under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, Godhan Nyay Yojana and Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Boomihin Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana respectively, Baghel said.

“The state government has directly given a sum of about Rs 91,000 crore to farmers, poor, labourers, women, people belonging to Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes through various schemes, which has brought a positive change in their lives. Besides, businessmen and industrialists are also happy with the state's schemes,” he added.

“The state government has been working as per the vision of 'Suraji' (good governance) village and Mahatma Gandhi's 'Gram Swaraj',” the CM told the House.

He further claimed the Centre has been slashing grants and share in central taxes given to states.

''The GST compensation given to states will be stopped in June this year and it will cause a loss of about Rs 5,000 crore to Chhattisgarh. Had the state government got more funds from the Centre in terms of grants, central taxes, and GST compensation, it would have worked better for all sections of society,'' Baghel said.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik said the achievements being mentioned by the state government were fictitious.

“We were in the government for 15 years (referring to the BJP's rule in the state from 2003 to 2018) and had done development works which are still visible. A good government is the one which takes forward the work of the previous regime,” he added.

