SP accuses BJP of ‘stealing’ EVMs, party delegation meets EC

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed on Tuesday accused the ruling the BJP of trying to “steal” votes, saying that a truck carrying EVMs was ''intercepted'' in Varanasi while two others got away.

The Varanasi district administration, however, said EVMs meant for training purposes were being transported in a truck, which was stopped by some ''political persons'' who spread ''rumours'' that the machines were used in the just-concluded polls.

A delegation comprising senior SP leaders Naresh Uttam and Rajendra Chuadhary, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar and Janwadi Party’s (Socialist) Sanjay Chauhan on Tuesday evening submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission alleging the ''stealing of EVMs in Varanasi''.

Speaking to PTI, Chaudhary, who is the chief spokesperson of the SP said, ''We have submitted a memorandum to the EC regarding missing EVMs, and two trucks fleeing with EVMs in Varanasi.” “Om Prakash Rajbhar, Sanjay Chauhan of the Janwadi Party, Naresh Uttam and I went to the Election Commission to submit the memorandum. We have demanded that the DM of Varanasi and Divisional Commissioner of Varanasi division be removed,'' he said. When contacted, Additional Chief Electoral Officer B D R Tiwari told PTI, ''We have taken cognizance of the matter, and action will be taken as per the provisions of the law.'' At a press conference in Lucknow, Yadav alleged that senior government officials in the state capital are directing their subordinates in the districts to slow down the counting of votes and prolong the process till late night where the chances of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates winning the electoral contest are slim. He said the instructions are particularly with regard to 47 seats that the BJP had won in the last state assembly polls with a margin of less than 5,000 votes. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also alleged that the BJP-led state government is ''stealing'' EVMs and a truck carrying the voting machines was caught in Varanasi. ''Instructions are being sent to the district magistrates from the chief minister's residence by the principal secretary to the chief minister that wherever the BJP is losing the election, the counting should be delayed and it should be stretched till late night,'' he said. ''Today, in Varanasi, where the EVMs were being taken, one truck (with the machines) was caught, while two other trucks fled. If the government is not indulging in stealing votes, then it should at least say why the administration has not made security arrangements (for the EVMs).” “The force meant for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls has not left the state yet. What are the reasons that the EVMs were being transported without any security?'' the SP chief asked. He also said EVMs are kept in strongrooms and without informing the respective candidates, the machines cannot be moved or shifted from one place to another. ''In Bareilly, three sealed boxes (with EVMs) were found in a vehicle of the municipal corporation carrying garbage (registration number UP25DT9166). Plain ballot papers and things used for sealing (EVMs) were also found. A similar incident was also reported from Sonbhadra. What justification will the government give?'' Yadav asked. He claimed that at the ground level, votes were cast against the BJP and that there is anger among the public. A statement issued by the Varanasi district administration on behalf of District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said EVMs meant for training purposes were being transported in a truck, which was stopped by some ''political persons'' who spread ''rumours'' that the machines were used in the just-concluded polls. On Wednesday, a second training session for officials who will be engaged in the counting process will be held and these machines are used for ''hands-on training'' purposes, the statement said. The EVMs used for polling are kept in the strongroom under the watch of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and CCTV cameras, it added. DM Varanasi also told reporters, ''All the candidates have been called, and they can see (the arrangements) and satisfy themselves. Observers have also called, and cross-checking will be done in their presence.'' Meanwhile, District Magistrate of Bareilly Shivakant Dwivedi said, ''Due to the fault on the part of the returning officer, election material was brought in a vehicle carrying garbage. The leaders, who were present there, got confused. The strongroom is safe, and it has been shown to all the leaders, and everybody is satisfied.'' Mocking the exit polls, which gave a clear majority to the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh election, Yadav said, ''I do not want to comment on the exit polls. The exit polls want to create a perception that the BJP is winning (the election), so that the stealing, which they are doing, is not known (to the public). Hence, I would say that if we have voted, we should also ensure that our votes are protected. If the votes are not counted, then where will democracy go?'' The SP chief also said, ''Somebody is doing such a big exercise (exit polls), who is bearing its financial burden?'' Replying to a question at the press conference, the SP chief, flanked by ally Om Prakash Rajbhar of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), said going to court is an option against the ''stealing of votes'' but before that, he would appeal to youngsters, farmers and journalists to protect their votes from being illegally taken away.

''The Uttar Pradesh election is the last battle for democracy and after this, the public will have to unleash a revolution. Only then will the transformation come. I would ask all the SP workers that till the counting is over, everyone has to keep a close watch. The party that has lost (the election) can only do this thing, which it is going to do,'' he said.

Making an appeal to the youth, Yadav said, ''I will appeal to the youth that when the farmers sat on a protest for so long, the government relented. You (youth) should become the 'akhand prahari' (guard on constant duty) of democracy at least for three days, and save the EVMs and the elections. This is a very critical time for democracy.'' Accusing the district magistrate of Varanasi of indulging in cheating, the SP chief said, ''I know him very well.'' He added that if the EVMs (outside the strongroom) are caught, then the officials will give some excuse or the other.

When asked about the demand of the SP to install jammers at the counting centre, Yadav said, ''Jammers should be installed as some people are expressing apprehensions that some manipulation could be done using technology.'' Raising doubts over the Election Commission, he said that the official against whom the complaint was made, was not removed.

''So, I am saying that if democracy has to be saved, then people will have to fight,'' he said. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya trashed the charges levelled by Yadav and asked him to stop staging a drama before the counting of votes. He said the EC makes proper arrangements for every candidate to keep a watch over the EVMs.

The seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls concluded on Monday. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

