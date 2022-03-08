TMC MLA admitted to hospital for tumour surgery

Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra was admitted to state-run SSKM Hospital here on Tuesday evening for treatment of a tumour in his throat.

Mitra said that doctors told him that a tumour has been detected in his throat and it requires surgery.

''I could not get admitted to the hospital due to the municipal elections. So, after these are over, I decided to get admitted today,'' he told reporters.

Mitra said that he was suffering from acute pain in the throat and was also experiencing hoarseness in his voice.

