U.S. Congress edges toward Ukraine aid, government funding bill

The U.S. Congress on Tuesday appeared to be on the cusp of an agreement to allocate billions of dollars in emergency aid for Ukraine, fund the federal government through Sept. 30, and provide resources to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Sweeping legislation, awaiting final approval from Democratic and Republican congressional leaders, was expected to provide $1.5 trillion for defense and nondefense discretionary spending, roughly $12 billion to help Ukraine respond to Russia's invasion and about $15 billion for COVID.

"We're there. We're there," Senator Richard Shelby, top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee and a key negotiator, told reporters. Shelby spoke a few hours after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that negotiations were very close to completion on the Ukraine aid and government funding package.

"We pledged to get something big done, and in the coming hours I expect that we will be able to announce that we have followed through," Schumer said in a morning floor speech. Congress faces a midnight Friday deadline for passing the legislation.

House of Representatives Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters on Tuesday that his chamber is aiming to debate and pass legislation to fund the government through Sept. 30 on Wednesday. But he left open the possibility of a short-term stop-gap bill being needed if legislation providing full government funding is not completed in time. If Democrats fail to release the legislation on Tuesday, the task of enacting it ahead of the Friday deadline would become more complicated, though not impossible, according to a source familiar with negotiations.

This week's floor schedule has already been truncated by a planned Wednesday retreat for Democrats. And Republicans, who have demanded time to review the mammoth legislation before voting, could resist any attempt to act immediately after the bill's release. Democrats hoped to use strong public support for helping Ukraine to pressure Republicans into passing the sweeping "omnibus" bill funding the government, after four bills this fiscal year that extended the previous year's funding levels temporarily.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)