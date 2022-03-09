Left Menu

SP scripting post-electoral defeat press note: BJP's Maurya on Akhilesh's 'EVMs stolen' claim

The senior leaders of the SP-alliance have lost the elections, and they should stop this gimmick before the counting of votes. The statement of kraanti revolution by Akhilesh Yadav, who is a symbol of dynast pariwarvad, is laughable. Democracy has survived and will survive, SP and hooliganism will not survive, Maurya said in another tweet.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-03-2022 00:47 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 00:47 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday targeted Akhilesh Yadav after the Samajwadi Party president claimed that a truck carrying EVMs was ''intercepted'' in Varanasi and accused the ruling BJP of attempting to ''steal'' votes.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Maurya said, ''Instead of welcoming fair and peaceful elections, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav due to fear of defeat is preparing a press note, which will be released to the media after the defeat (in the polls). The senior leaders of the SP-alliance have lost the elections, and they should stop this gimmick before the counting of votes.'' ''The statement of 'kraanti' (revolution) by Akhilesh Yadav, who is a symbol of dynast ('pariwarvad'), is laughable. Only the BJP can save democracy from the so-called dynasts. Democracy has survived and will survive, SP and hooliganism will not survive,'' Maurya said in another tweet.

