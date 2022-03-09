Left Menu

Senate Majority leader Schumer: expect to pass U.S. spending bill by week's end

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-03-2022 01:16 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 01:16 IST
Senate Majority leader Schumer: expect to pass U.S. spending bill by week's end
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he aimed to pass an omnibus government spending bill by the end of the week that will include more than $12 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine and more than $15 billion for COVID preparedness.

"Republicans and Democrats are very, very close to finalizing the agreement. I expect there will be text released in a few hours," Schumer told reporters at the Capitol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022