Senate Majority leader Schumer: expect to pass U.S. spending bill by week's end

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he aimed to pass an omnibus government spending bill by the end of the week that will include more than $12 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine and more than $15 billion for COVID preparedness.

"Republicans and Democrats are very, very close to finalizing the agreement. I expect there will be text released in a few hours," Schumer told reporters at the Capitol.

