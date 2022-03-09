Left Menu

Poland's proposal on jets not 'tenable,' Pentagon says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-03-2022 04:50 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 04:50 IST
The Pentagon appeared to dismiss Poland's proposal on Tuesday to put its MiG-29 fighter jets at the disposal of the United States at a base in Germany in response to Ukraine's call for fighter jets, saying it was not "tenable."

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, in a statement, said the prospect of the jets' departing from a U.S. and NATO base in Germany "to fly into airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance."

"We will continue to consult with Poland and our other NATO allies about this issue and the difficult logistical challenges it presents, but we do not believe Poland’s proposal is a tenable one," Kirby said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

