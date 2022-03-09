Jayant Chaudhary didn't cast vote, he can't see people conducting exit polls: BJP leader

Rajya Sabha MP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijaypal Singh Tomar on Wednesday took a jibe at Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary for rejecting the prediction of exit polls, saying that one who doesn't cast his vote will naturally not see anyone conducting surveys near polling booths. Earlier rejecting the exit polls which predicted the BJP gaining majority in Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Chaudhary said, "I have never seen any person conducting exit polls at booths during polling. I do not agree with the exit polls."

Slamming Chaudhary for not casting his vote, the BJP leader said that it is the responsibility of every citizen, especially politicians, to cast their votes. "Chaudhary did not cast his vote. This shows he is not a serious politician. He did not see anyone conducting exit polls as he did not go there," said the BJP leader. Rejecting the allegations of EVM tampering made by the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, the BJP leader said, "Opposition always does this. If they win everything is fine, if not they find fault with the EVM."

"Tampering with EVM is not possible. Otherwise, they (SP) would have done this when they were in the government," he said. "If they think there is something illegal or wrong (with EVM) then they should complain to the authorities," said Tomar on the SP's allegation that some EVM has been transported in Varanasi without intimating the local candidate.

On the speculations around the possible rise in fuel prices, the BJP leader said, "Congress during its tenure decided to change the rule and handed over the price mechanism to market forces. They should address this issue." The voting for the seventh and last phase of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh was held on Monday.

The exit polls have predicted the BJP getting a comfortable majority in the state. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

