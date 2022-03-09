Left Menu

BJP's loss necessary to fight inflation, says R'than minister

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-03-2022 11:47 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 11:47 IST
The country will “get rid” of inflation if the BJP faces defeat in the Assembly elections in five states, Rajasthan’s Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said on Wednesday.

“People of the country have expectations from the results tomorrow because the BJP has betrayed the people. If the BJP gets defeated, the country will get rid of inflation,” he told reporters outside the Assembly.

“This will also teach the BJP a lesson,” he added.

Khachariyawas said it is the responsibility of the people to protest against the wrongdoing of the government, irrespective of the party in power.

The counting of votes polled in the Assembly elections in five states — Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur — will be held on March 10.

