Left Menu

Maha Assembly adjourned for 30 min after Fadnavis seeks govt's statement on demand for Malik's removal from cabinet

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 12:32 IST
Maha Assembly adjourned for 30 min after Fadnavis seeks govt's statement on demand for Malik's removal from cabinet
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Assembly was adjourned for 30 minutes on Wednesday after Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis demanded that the state government make a statement over the BJP's demand that state minister Nawab Malik should either resign or be removed from the cabinet.

Senior NCP leader Malik was arrested on February 23 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. He was on Monday sent to judicial custody.

On Wednesday, soon after the Question Hour in the state Assembly ended, BJP leader Fadnavis said the state government should ask the minister to resign or Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should remove him from the cabinet.

Fadnavis said the government should make an announcement about it on the floor of the House immediately.

Members of the BJP rushed to the well of the House and shouted slogans against the government.

Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal then adjourned the House for 30 minutes.

The BJP will stage a demonstration in Mumbai later in the day to demand Malik's resignation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global
4
Study examines how brain makes memories

Study examines how brain makes memories

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022