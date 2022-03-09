Left Menu

Bengal BJP MLAs suspended for the rest of budget session for creating disturbance during Guv speech

BJP lawmakers Sudip Mukhopadhyay and Mihir Goswami were on Wednesday suspended from attending the West Bengal assembly for the rest of the budget session for creating disturbances in the House during Governor Jagdeep Dhankhars inaugural speech.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-03-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 13:30 IST
Bengal BJP MLAs suspended for the rest of budget session for creating disturbance during Guv speech
  • Country:
  • India

BJP lawmakers Sudip Mukhopadhyay and Mihir Goswami were on Wednesday suspended from attending the West Bengal assembly for the rest of the budget session for creating disturbances in the House during Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's inaugural speech. The motion was brought by the state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee seeking the suspension of the BJP MLAs for the rest of the current session of the House and was put to vote by Speaker Biman Banerjee. Moving the motion in the Assembly, Chatterjee said that Goswami, who represents Natabari and Mukhopadhyay, who is the Purulia MLA, had indulged in slogan shouting , waving placards and creating disturbance during the governor's address on March 7. The motion was passed by voice vote. The governor had on that day tabled his address after reading the first and last lines of his speech in the midst of the din created by the opposition BJP.

PTI AMR KK ReplyReply to allForward KK KK

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global
4
Study examines how brain makes memories

Study examines how brain makes memories

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022