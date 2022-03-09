Left Menu

2022 Punjab elections: Preparations underway for counting of votes in Ludhiana

Preparation for counting of votes for the recently concluded Punjab Assembly elections is currently underway.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 09-03-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 13:31 IST
2022 Punjab elections: Preparations underway for counting of votes in Ludhiana
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Preparation for counting of votes for the recently concluded Punjab Assembly elections is currently underway. Counting of votes will take place for 14 Assembly constituencies in the Ludhiana district tomorrow.

Speaking to ANI today, Deepjot Kaur, Returning Officer of Payal constituency said, "Preparations are being made by the administration for the counting of votes for the Punjab Assembly elections to be held on March 10 (tomorrow). Counting of votes will take place for 14 Assembly constituencies in Ludhiana district, for which 14 counting centres have been set up in city Ludhiana." "Three-tier security arrangements have been made in terms of security. CCTV cameras have also been installed as per the instructions of the Election Commission," she added.

Punjab Assembly polls took place on February 20. Counting of votes in the recently concluded Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa will take place from tomorrow. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global
4
Study examines how brain makes memories

Study examines how brain makes memories

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022