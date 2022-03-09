290 prisoners in Rajasthan jails suffering from mental illness

Rajasthan Jail Minister Tikaram Jully said on Wednesday that 290 prisoners lodged in various jails of the state are suffering from mental illness, To a query by BJP MLA Pratap Singh during the Question Hour in the House, Jully said 443 prisoners are afflicted with various diseases and 290 of them are suffering from mental illness.

He said as of January 31, 2022, prisoners in six central, 19 district and 31 sub-jails of the state were more than capacity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)