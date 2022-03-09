Left Menu

U.S. Congress reaches agreement for Ukraine aid, government funding bill

Congress faces a midnight Friday deadline to pass the legislation. House of Representatives Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters earlier on Tuesday that his chamber is aiming to debate and pass legislation on Wednesday. But he left open the possibility of a short-term stop-gap bill being needed if legislation providing full government funding is not completed in time.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-03-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 14:00 IST
U.S. Congress reaches agreement for Ukraine aid, government funding bill
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. congressional leaders reached a bipartisan agreement early on Wednesday to allocate $13.6 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine and provide $15.6 billion to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The sweeping legislation will provide $1.5 trillion for defense and non-defense discretionary spending and fund the federal government through Sept. 30.

"We can't stay away from the TV and watching what is happening in Ukraine ... and this bill responds to Russia's unprovoked war of aggression (and) vicious invasion of Ukraine," Rosa DeLauro, the House Appropriations Committee chair, said in a statement. Congress faces a midnight Friday deadline to pass the legislation.

House of Representatives Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters earlier on Tuesday that his chamber is aiming to debate and pass legislation on Wednesday. But he left open the possibility of a short-term stop-gap bill being needed if legislation providing full government funding is not completed in time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global
4
Study examines how brain makes memories

Study examines how brain makes memories

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022