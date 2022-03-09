Uttarakhand Polls: Preparations for counting of votes in Haridwar underway

Preparations for the counting of votes in 11 Assembly constituencies in the Haridwar district on Wednesday are underway, informed District Election Officer, Vinay Shankar Pandey. He took stock of these preparations ahead of the counting of votes on Thursday. The counting of votes will start on March 10 at 8 am.

"He said that the number of booths is more in the five Assembly constituencies. Among them, Haridwar, Ranipur, Khanpur, Jhabreda, and Haridwar will have a round of 14 tables, and in the remaining six Assembly constituencies, there will be a round of seven tables," he added. "The counting site is within 100 meters of the Shivdel school campus, a zero zone, and no person will enter with a vehicle. All arrangements have been made by the district administration to ensure that the counting of votes is transparent, fair, independent, following the rules and following the three-tier security arrangements," he stated.

"As there are 181 booths in Haridwar, there will be 13 rounds of counting of votes. There is a complete ban on any kind of procession by the winning candidates after the counting of votes," he further stated. The exit polls on Monday predicted a close race in Uttarakhand, with many of them giving an edge to the BJP to form the government.

Some exit polls also predicted that Congress would finish ahead and could cross the halfway mark in the 70-member Assembly. Polling in Uttrakhand took place on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

