Congress trying to retain status as Oppn leader in Goa, says BJP
Mocking the Congress efforts to keep its flock together ahead of the results of the Goa Assembly elections, the BJP on Wednesday said all that the Grand Old Party was aiming for was to continue as opposition leader.Counting of votes for the 40 Assembly seats in Goa would start on Thursday morning.
- Country:
- India
Mocking the Congress' efforts to keep its flock together ahead of the results of the Goa Assembly elections, the BJP on Wednesday said all that the Grand Old Party was aiming for was to continue as opposition leader.
Counting of votes for the 40 Assembly seats in Goa would start on Thursday morning. ''It's first time in political history that the Present Opposition Congress leaders have begun to keep their candidates together after knowing the fact that they are not crossing single digit the present exercise is to safeguard opposition leaders' status,” tweeted state BJP spokesperson Urfan Mulla.
The Congress was worried that it would be reduced to only two or three MLAs, same as before the election, he said, speaking to PTI later.
“Congress will not cross single digit. By keeping its candidates together, it is trying to ensure that they would at least stake claim for the Leader of Opposition's post,” he quipped.
The BJP will win an absolute majority and form government on its own, he claimed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mulla
- Assembly
- Present Opposition
- Congress
- Old Party
- Urfan
- Grand
- Goa Assembly
ALSO READ
SP, AAP, Congress don't work against terrorism, says BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore
US Congress' commitment to human rights in China is bipartisan: Nancy Pelosi
CPI-M worker murder case: Kerala Congress chief slams police for deteriorating law and order in state
Congress never worked for development despite ruling for decades in Manipur: PM Modi
Congress behind Bajrang Dal worker Harsha's killing, alleges BJP MLA Renukacharya