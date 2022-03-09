Left Menu

Congress going to get full majority in Uttarakhand Assembly polls, says Harish Rawat

Congress leader Harish Rawat on Wednesday claimed that the Congress party is going to get a full majority in Uttarakhand Assembly elections.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 09-03-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 14:45 IST
Congress going to get full majority in Uttarakhand Assembly polls, says Harish Rawat
Congress leader Harish Rawat (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Harish Rawat on Wednesday claimed that the Congress party is going to get a full majority in Uttarakhand Assembly elections. "Apart from Congress, we will take the cooperation of those parties and those individuals not only to win or lose but to make Uttarakhand," Rawat told ANI.

"We are sure that we are going to get a full majority. We do not have any C-plan, yes, but there are many senior leaders who have not been able to get tickets, we will take their cooperation to increase the Uttarakhand government and also for the politics of Uttarakhand," he added. The exit polls on Monday predicted a close race in Uttarakhand, with many of them giving an edge to the BJP to form the government.

Some exit polls also predicted that Congress would finish ahead and could cross the halfway mark in the 70-member Assembly. Polling in Uttrakhand took place on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global
4
Study examines how brain makes memories

Study examines how brain makes memories

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022