Goa: Parsekar confident of victory, keeps mum on whether he would back BJP

He contested the election as an independent after the BJP denied him ticket and fielded sitting MLA Dayanand Sopte instead from Mandrem.Parsekar was seen having his shoes shined on the footpath in Panaji a day ahead of the counting of votes.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 09-03-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 15:03 IST
Former Goa chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar on Wednesday said he was confident of winning from Mandrem, his old constituency, but refused to say anything about whether he would support the BJP. He contested the election as an independent after the BJP denied him ticket and fielded sitting MLA Dayanand Sopte instead from Mandrem.

Parsekar was seen having his shoes shined on the footpath in Panaji a day ahead of the counting of votes. “I have shined my shoes, I am ready for victory,” he said when accosted by reporters.

“I have contested election this time by being in my own constituency, unlike in 2017 when I had lost,” he said.

Parsekar had lost the election in 2017 even when he was chief minister.

He could not concentrate on his own constituency back then as he was busy managing the state, he said.

But asked if he would support the BJP in the case of a hung Assembly, Parsekar said it was a ''hypothetical'' question. PTI RPS KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

