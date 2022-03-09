Left Menu

Maha: NCP's youth wing questions authenticity of video clips submitted by Fadnavis; demands probe

The NCPs youth wing on Wednesday questioned the authenticity of the video footage submitted by BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who alleged that the Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government was hatching conspiracies against its political opponents. We are going to demand a probe to find out the real director and producer of the video and bring the truth before Maharashtra, the NCP leader said.

The NCP's youth wing on Wednesday questioned the authenticity of the video footage submitted by BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who alleged that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was hatching conspiracies against its political opponents. The party’s Maharashtra youth wing working president Suraj Chavan claimed that the date mentioned in one of the video clips aired by the media was January 1, 2019, when Fadnavis was the chief minister, while the ruling MVA was formed in November that year.

Fadnavis had on Tuesday submitted a pen drive containing video recordings to Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, claiming that the footage showed how conspiracies were hatched by the police and members of the MVA to frame BJP leaders, including himself and Girish Mahajan, in false cases. In a video statement, Chavan said that he will meet state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil to seek a detailed probe to know the “real director and producer” of the clips submitted by Fadnavis.

“We are going to approach Walse Patil saheb with a complaint. We are going to demand a probe to find out the real director and producer of the video and bring the truth before Maharashtra,” the NCP leader said.

