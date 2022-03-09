BJP seeks CBI probe into 'conspiracy' to target its Maha leaders

Alleging that a group of Maharashtra's ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi politicians is conspiring with police officials to implicate its senior leaders in the state in false cases, the BJP on Wednesday demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

At a press conference, party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla quoted extensively from the recording of purported conversation involving state's special public prosecutor Pravin Chavan to allege that he was collaborating with some ministers of the Maharashtra government and officials to conspire framing senior BJP leaders Devendra Fadnavis and Girish Mahajan in false criminal cases.

The video recording stretches over 125 hours, Poonawalla said, accusing the MVA government of working to suppress the opposition voice in the state.

Only the CBI can do a fair probe into the matter, he said, adding the state police is itself involved in alleged extortion and conspiracy.

Fadnavis, a former chief minister, had on Tuesday accused the Shiv Sena government of hatching conspiracies to target its political opponents and misusing the police department. Speaking on law and order in the state Assembly, Fadnavis submitted a pen drive containing ''proof'' to Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal.

He claimed that the pen drive comprised video recordings running into 125 hours, showing how conspiracies were hatched by the police and members of the MVA (Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) to frame BJP leaders, including himself, in false cases at the office of special public prosecutor Chavan's office.

He said the video footage showed public prosecutor Chavan claiming about meetings (held) at the highest level from the chief minister to state DGP to the police commissioner to allegedly frame BJP leader Mahajan under MCOCA and arrest him.

