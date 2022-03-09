Maha govt to draft new guidelines for manual scavengers in local bodies

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde on Wednesday informed the state Legislative Council that the state government will hold a review meeting regarding manual scavengers working in local governing bodies and issue a new guidelines. The minister for social justice was responding to a question raised by BJP MLC Vinayak Mete.

“The Maharashtra government earlier had recommendations made by the Lad-Page committee and many of these are no longer relevant. I will hold a meeting with concerned departments to address the issues of manual scavengers in local governing bodies,” the minister said.

The government will issue a new set of guidelines that are relevant to the present conditions and applicable to all local bodies, he said.

During the discussion, BJP MLC Kapil Patil said, “Earlier, people belonging to certain castes worked as manual conservation workers. We should not restrict them to these works only. If they are educated enough, they should be given jobs of higher posts.” PTI ND ARU ARU

