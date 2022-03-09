Left Menu

Maha govt to draft new guidelines for manual scavengers in local bodies

I will hold a meeting with concerned departments to address the issues of manual scavengers in local governing bodies, the minister said.The government will issue a new set of guidelines that are relevant to the present conditions and applicable to all local bodies, he said.During the discussion, BJP MLC Kapil Patil said, Earlier, people belonging to certain castes worked as manual conservation workers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 15:34 IST
Maha govt to draft new guidelines for manual scavengers in local bodies
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde on Wednesday informed the state Legislative Council that the state government will hold a review meeting regarding manual scavengers working in local governing bodies and issue a new guidelines. The minister for social justice was responding to a question raised by BJP MLC Vinayak Mete.

“The Maharashtra government earlier had recommendations made by the Lad-Page committee and many of these are no longer relevant. I will hold a meeting with concerned departments to address the issues of manual scavengers in local governing bodies,” the minister said.

The government will issue a new set of guidelines that are relevant to the present conditions and applicable to all local bodies, he said.

During the discussion, BJP MLC Kapil Patil said, “Earlier, people belonging to certain castes worked as manual conservation workers. We should not restrict them to these works only. If they are educated enough, they should be given jobs of higher posts.” PTI ND ARU ARU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global
4
Study examines how brain makes memories

Study examines how brain makes memories

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022