Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Congressional leaders reached a bipartisan deal early Wednesday providing USD 13.6 billion to help Ukraine and European allies plus billions more to battle the pandemic as part of an overdue USD 1.5 trillion measure financing federal agencies for the rest of this year.

Though a tiny fraction of the massive bill, the money countering a Russian blitzkrieg that's devastated parts of Ukraine and prompted Europe's worst refugee crisis since World War II ensured robust bipartisan support for the legislation. President Joe Biden requested USD 10 billion for military, humanitarian and economic aid last week, and Democratic and Republican backing was so staunch that the figure grew to $12 billion Monday and USD 13.6 billion just a day later. “We're going to support them against tyranny, oppression, violent acts of subjugation,'' Biden said at the White House.

Party leaders planned to whip the 2,741-page measure through the House on Wednesday and the Senate by week's end, though that chamber's exact timing was unclear. Lawmakers were spurred by the urgency of helping Ukraine before Russia's military might makes it too late.

They also faced a Friday deadline to approve the government-wide spending measure or face a weekend election-year federal shutdown. As a backstop against delays, the House planned to pass a bill Wednesday keeping agencies afloat through March 15.

Over USD 4 billion of the Ukraine aid was to help the country and Eastern European nations cope with the 2 million refugees who've already fled the fighting. Another USD 6.7 billion was for the deployment of U.S. troops and equipment to the region and to transfer American military items to Ukraine and U.S. allies, and there was economic aid and money to enforce economic sanctions against Russia as well. “War in Europe has focused the energies of Congress to getting something done and getting it done fast,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the measure would provide loan guarantees to Poland to help it replace aircraft it is sending Ukraine. “It's been like pulling teeth” to get Democrats to agree to some of the defense spending, he said. But he added, “It's an important step. It needs to be passed. It needs to be passed quickly.” The bipartisan rallying behind the Ukraine aid was just one manifestation of Congress' eagerness to help the beleaguered country, though not all of it has been harmonious. Republicans accused Biden of moving too slowly to help Ukraine and NATO nations assisting it, and to impose sanctions against Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin. They've also used the crisis to amplify their years-long drive to ease drilling restrictions on federal lands and to oppose Democrats' attempts to curb carbon-heavy fuels that worsen climate change. Democrats said time was needed to bring along European allies that rely heavily on Russian energy sources. They also countered that plenty of drilling is available on nonfederal lands. A bipartisan push to ban Russian oil imports had grown perhaps unstoppable before Biden announced Tuesday that he would do that on his own. The huge overall bill was stocked with victories for both parties. For Democrats, it provides USD 730 billion for domestic programs, 6.7% more than last year, the biggest boost in four years. Republicans won USD 782 billion for defense, 5.6% over last year's levels. In contrast, Biden's 2022 budget last spring proposed a 16% increase for domestic programs and less than 2% more for defense — numbers that were doomed from the start thanks to Democrats' slender congressional majorities. Democrats won USD 15.6 billion for a fresh round of spending for vaccines, testing and treatments for COVID-19, including USD 5 billion for fighting the pandemic around the world. That was below Biden's USD 22.5 billion request.

Republicans said they'd forced Democrats to pay for the entire amount by pulling back money from COVID-19 relief bills enacted previously. Much of the money was to go to help states and businesses cope with the toll of the pandemic. There's added money for child care, job training, economic development in poorer communities and more generous Pell grants for low-income undergraduates. Public health and biomedical research would get increases, including USD 194 million for Biden's “Cancer Moonshot” effort to cure the disease. Citizenship and Immigration Services would get funds to reduce huge backlogs of people trying to enter the U.S. There would be fresh efforts to bolster renewable energy and curb pollution, with some of that aimed specifically at communities of color.

There is added funding to build affordable housing. And the measure distributes billions of dollars initially provided by the bipartisan infrastructure bill enacted last year for road, rail and airport projects. The bill ''delivers transformative federal investments to help lower the cost of living for working families, create American jobs, and provide a lifeline for the vulnerable,” said House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.

The bill renews programs protecting women against domestic violence and requires many infrastructure operators to report significant cyber attacks and ransomware demands to federal authorities. The bill has USD 300 million in military assistance for Ukraine and USD 300 million to help nearby countries like the Baltic nations and Poland. Service members would get 2.7% pay raises, Navy shipbuilding would get a boost in a counter to China and the Defense Department would have to report on extremist ideologies within the ranks.

The bill retains strict decades-old curbs against using federal money for nearly all abortions. It “rejects liberal policies and effectively addresses Republican priorities,'' said Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama, top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee. Since the government's fiscal year began last Oct. 1, agencies have been running on spending levels approved during Donald Trump's final weeks in the White House. Congress has approved three short-term bills since then keeping agency doors open.

Last week, eight conservative Republican senators wrote Schumer saying lawmakers “should not vote on it'' until they've had time to read the bill and for a full study of its costs by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. “There are some senators who won't agree on anything, anytime, anywhere,'' said No. 2 House Democratic leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., “which is frustrating.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)