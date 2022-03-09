Canada will send Ukraine another shipment of military equipment, Trudeau says
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 09-03-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 15:53 IST
- Country:
- Canada
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday said he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a call that Canada will send Ukraine another shipment of highly-specialized military equipment.
Trudeau said in a tweet that he also invited Zelenskiy to address Canada's parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Canadian
- Canada
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Justin Trudeau
- Ukraine
- Ukrainian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Canada's parliament approves Trudeau's emergency powers
Do Canada's digital laws need tightening for an always-online future?
Canada lawmakers extend emergency powers for truck protests
Canadian MPs pass vote on Emergencies Act use against convoy blockades
Men's T20 WC Qualifier A: Canada beat Germany by six wickets; Bahrain beat Philippines by 91 runs