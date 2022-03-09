MCD polls: NDMC members of ruling, opposition parties spar over employees' regularisation issues

Members of both the ruling and opposition parties in the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) House sparred on Wednesday over the issue of regularisation of the workers to check dengue breeding, leading to heated exchanges between them during the proceedings, officials said.

The session was held unusually early at 9 am at the Civic Centre, with sources saying the decision to hold it much earlier than the regular timing was taken in view of the announcement of the MCD election date that is expected to be made by the poll authorities in the evening.

The session, on regular days, is generally held from 2 pm.

''During the proceedings that lasted for about an hour, the members of the ruling BJP and the opposition parties -- AAP and Congress -- sparred over the issue of regularisation of the dengue breeding checking workers, leading to heated exchanges between them,'' a senior official said.

The legislative wing of the NDMC cleared a proposal recently on the regularisation of the DBC (dengue breeding checking) workers and the file has been forwarded to the Delhi government for due approval, he said.

When contacted, Leader of Opposition in the NDMC and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Vikas Goel alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been doing politics over the issue, even though it has the ''power to regularise them''.

''They are putting the ball in the Delhi government's court, so that they can put the onus on the AAP. Anyway, the date for the MCD polls is going to be announced on Wednesday, and people will remove this party from power and bring the change that the AAP wants to,'' he said.

The municipal polls in the national capital are slated to be held in April. However, the date is yet to be announced.

All three corporations in the city are currently ruled by the BJP, which has been controlling the civic bodies since the trifurcation of the erstwhile unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in 2012.

Delhi has three civic bodies -- North, South and East Delhi municipal corporations -- and the last civic polls in the city were held in April 2017.

While the NDMC and the SDMC have 104 wards each, the EDMC has 64 wards.

In 2017, the BJP had bagged 181 of the 270 wards that went to polls in the three civic bodies and managed to increase its vote share by around five per cent. The saffron party's vote share was 32.2 per cent in the 2015 Delhi Assembly election.

While the AAP had finished the 2017 municipal poll race on the second spot, the Congress was a distant third.

Both the ruling BJP and the opposition AAP in all the three civic bodies have claimed that they would emerge victorious in the high-stakes 2022 civic polls.

