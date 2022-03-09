Left Menu

In landslide victory, BJP wins 73 of 80 civic bodies of Assam; Congress faces rout

I accept the responsibility of the municipal board results, he said in a tweet. The polling to 80 municipal boards across the state was held on March 6 through electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the first time in the history of civic elections in Assam.

The BJP secured a runaway victory in Municipal Board polls in Assam by cornering 73 civic bodies out of the total 80, as per poll results declared by the Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) on Wednesday.

The Congress, the principal opposition party of the state, failed miserably and could not win a single civic body till now. The result of one civic body is yet to come.

Interestingly, in Mariani Municipal Board, Independent candidates won seven of the 10 wards while the remaining three were bagged by the BJP.

The poll results also gave five hung municipal boards, the ASEC said.

The ASEC said a total of 672 wards have been bagged by the BJP, while 71 were won by the Congress. Others have won in 149 wards.

Altogether 57 wards were won uncontested.

Commenting on the results, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the massive mandate is for growth and development, and will inspire the party to pursue the agenda of progress with renewed vigour.

''I congratulate all @BJP4Assam karyakartas & leaders who worked tirelessly spreading the development ideals of Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji.

''I bow my head in gratitude to the people of Assam for the thumping victory of candidates from @BJP4Assam & its allies in the municipal elections,'' he said in a series of tweets.

On the humiliating defeat faced by the Congress, the state chief Bhupen Kumar Borah said that rise and fall in politics are a continuous process and every party passes through both good and bad times.

''We have to work hard for good times and have to wait patiently for the opportunity. I accept the responsibility of the municipal board results,'' he said in a tweet.

The polling to 80 municipal boards across the state was held on March 6 through electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the first time in the history of civic elections in Assam. An estimated 70 per cent voter turnout was registered.

