Contrary to Modi govt propaganda, employment situation continues to worsen: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) on Wednesday hit out at the Narendra Modi government over the state of the economy and said any revival will depend on higher public investments.

''Contrary to Modi govt propaganda & spin the employment situation continues to worsen. The disruption of the indian economy is so comprehensive that any meaningful revival can only happen with higher public investments creating jobs & generating demand,'' CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted.

In another tweet, Yechury raised the issue of the falling value of rupee against dollar.

''Modi govt boasts of India becoming USD5 trillion economy. Dollar value of rupee fell by minus 17.5% since 2017. Rs 2 fall in dollar value translates roughly to GDP fall of Rs 77 lakh crore of value in dollar terms. A USD 5 trillion economy Modi ji? Stop this fraud,'' he said.

