Left Menu

Delhi Minister Kailash Gehlot given charge of women and child development dept

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot has been given the additional charge of the Women and Child Development Department.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 17:23 IST
Delhi Minister Kailash Gehlot given charge of women and child development dept
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot has been given the additional charge of the Women and Child Development Department.

The Department was earlier held by Rajendra Pal Gautam who has also the department of Social Welfare.

Notably, the reshuffling of the Women and Child Development department comes at a time when the Anganwadi workers and helpers have been protesting against the Delhi as well as the Central government under the banner of Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union since January 31, demanding the honorarium of the Anganwadi workers to be hiked to Rs 25,000 and helpers to Rs 20,000. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022