Left Menu

Punjab Congress meeting underway to devise strategy ahead of polls results

A day ahead of the counting of votes of the Assembly elections, a meeting of Punjab Congress leaders with the observer for the party in the state, Ajay Maken is underway to devise the strategy of the party after the declaration of the poll result.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-03-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 17:24 IST
Punjab Congress meeting underway to devise strategy ahead of polls results
Punjab Congress meeting underway (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day ahead of the counting of votes of the Assembly elections, a meeting of Punjab Congress leaders with the observer for the party in the state, Ajay Maken is underway to devise the strategy of the party after the declaration of the poll result. Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu, spokesperson Pawan Khera, in-charge Harish Chaudhary are present in the meeting at a hotel here.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is also expected to join the meeting shortly. However, he has not joined in so far. Earlier today, party MLA Thekedar Madan Lal Jalalpur paid a visit to Channi's residence before the commencement of the meeting.

Speaking to ANI, Jalalpur dismissed the exit polls predicting the formation of the AAP government in Punjab and said that Congress will form a government in the state. "The picture of Punjab will be clear tomorrow. Congress will form its government tomorrow. In the 2017 Assembly elections as well, the Aam Aadmi Party was predicted to form government in the state, but Congress had formed a government."

The counting of votes of the Punjab Assembly polls is slated to take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022