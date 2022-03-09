Punjab Congress meeting underway to devise strategy ahead of polls results

A day ahead of the counting of votes of the Assembly elections, a meeting of Punjab Congress leaders with the observer for the party in the state, Ajay Maken is underway to devise the strategy of the party after the declaration of the poll result. Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu, spokesperson Pawan Khera, in-charge Harish Chaudhary are present in the meeting at a hotel here.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is also expected to join the meeting shortly. However, he has not joined in so far. Earlier today, party MLA Thekedar Madan Lal Jalalpur paid a visit to Channi's residence before the commencement of the meeting.

Speaking to ANI, Jalalpur dismissed the exit polls predicting the formation of the AAP government in Punjab and said that Congress will form a government in the state. "The picture of Punjab will be clear tomorrow. Congress will form its government tomorrow. In the 2017 Assembly elections as well, the Aam Aadmi Party was predicted to form government in the state, but Congress had formed a government."

The counting of votes of the Punjab Assembly polls is slated to take place on March 10. (ANI)

