Work for pan-India legal sanctity for self-respect marriages: Stalin to MPs

Steps should be taken by Members of Parliament to get legal validity for self-respect marriages across the country, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Wednesday.

Presiding over a wedding here, Stalin said this marriage should be described as a 'Dravidian marriage' rather than calling it a 'Reformist wedding' (Seerthirutha Thirumanam). It is because the DMK government is being run on the 'Dravidian model,' he said.

The essence of self-respect marriage is all about solemnising a wedding without a priest and by dispensing with all rituals. The Dravidian model is broadly, social justice driven, all-inclusive growth.

He recalled that it was DMK founder and late Chief Minister C N Annadurai who amended the Hindu Marriage Act in 1967 in its application to Tamil Nadu to legalise self-respect marriages in the state. It was the first legislative initiative by Annadurai after the DMK formed government in Tamil Nadu, he said.

The chief minister said everyone knew how that initiative became widely popular among the people. Late party patriarch M Karunanidhi had also underscored that legal sanctity should be bestowed across the nation on self-respect marriages.

Hence, MPs present on the occasion should work towards creating a conducive atmosphere to bring an amendment to the relevant law in Parliament so as to provide pan-India legal validity for such self-respect marriages, which exists in Tamil Nadu, Stalin said. DMK MPs including Kanimozhi and NCP MP Supriya Sule participated in the self-respect wedding. Led by Stalin, Dr Nithila Chandrashekar entered into wedlock with Dr Keerthan Mahendran. The bride is the daughter of DMK MP Tamizhachi Thangapandian and retired IPS officer Chandrashekar. Keerthan is the son of DMK IT wing office-bearer Dr R Mahendran and Abirami Mahendran.

Pointing to successive electoral wins for his party, including in the just held urban civic polls, Stalin said no one need to have even an iota of doubt that in all the elections to come, the DMK would post huge victories. In the presence of relatives and friends, self respect marriages witness the bride and groom exchanging garlands. The groom ususally ties 'Thali' (Mangalsutra) around the bride's neck. It may involve exchange of rings for solemnisation of marriage, as the case may be. The Dravidian movement in Tamil Nadu had always promoted self-respect marriages. According to the HM Act, marriages may be solemnised in accordance with the customary rites and ceremonies of either parties.