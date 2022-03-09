Left Menu

Chhattisgarh students exempted from examination fees in exams conducted by state: CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday announced that the local students from the state have been exempted from paying examination fees in exams conducted by state PCC, VYAPAM (Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board) and other state conducted exams.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 09-03-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 17:40 IST
Chhattisgarh students exempted from examination fees in exams conducted by state: CM Baghel
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday announced that the local students from the state have been exempted from paying examination fees in exams conducted by state PCC, VYAPAM (Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board) and other state conducted exams. Addressing a press conference here today, the Chief Minister said, "Local students from Chhattisgarh have been exempted from paying examination fees in exams conducted by state PCC, VYAPAM and other state conducted exams."

Briefing about the improvements under his governance, the Chief Minister noted that the malnutrition rate has decreased by 8.7 per cent adding that 1.72 lakh children were brought out of malnutrition. "Under various nutrition schemes, the malnutrition rate has decreased by 8.7 per cent. It stands at 31.3 per cent in the state which is 0.85% less than the national average. 1.72 lakh children were brought out of malnutrition in the state," Baghel said.

Highlighting the key aspects of the state budget 2022-23 presented at the Legislative Assembly today, the Baghel said that provision of Rs 6 thousand crores for Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana has been done. In the state budget, a provision of 600 crores has been made to develop three Gauthans as Mahatma Gandhi Rural Industrial Park.

The annual financial assistance given to beneficiaries under Rajiv Gandhi Bhoomiheen Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana has been hiked from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 in the upcoming year. A provision of Rs 450 crore has been made under "Mor Zameen Mor Makaan" and "Mor Makaan Mor Chinhari" schemes to provide housing to families in urban areas living below the poverty line.

A provision of Rs 2 crores has been made for the launch of 'Chhattisgarh Employment Mission' and a provision of Rs 24 crores has been made for Integrated Pack House in Durg district, informed the Chief Minister. He also said that Hindi medium schools will be started from this year on the lines of Swami Atmanand English Medium Schools.

"A provision of Rs 50 crores has been made for the construction of a total of 106 buildings for hostel-ashrams running without buildings for students belonging to scheduled caste and scheduled tribe category," Baghel said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022