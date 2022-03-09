Left Menu

UK PM Johnson says will set out energy plans in next few days

09-03-2022
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday his government needed to tackle the long-term impacts of a spike in energy prices and he would set out a plan to help Britain become more independent in its energy generation in the next few days.

"We need to meet the long term impacts of the spike in energy prices and that's why I will setting out an energy independence plan for this country ... in the course of the next few days," he told parliament.

