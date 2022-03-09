Uttarakhand polls: Counting of votes for 70 Assembly seats to begin at 8 am tomorrow

The counting of votes for the recently held elections to the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly will start at 8 am on Thursday, informed the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Wednesday. According to a statement issued by the State CEO, before the commencement of the counting of votes, the returning officer for maintaining the secrecy of voting will read Section 128 in the Representation of the People Act, 1951 to all the officers, clerks, agents, or other persons performing the duty of counting votes.

The exit polls on Monday predicted a close race in Uttarakhand, with many of them giving an edge to the BJP to form the government. Some exit polls also predicted that Congress would finish ahead and could cross the halfway mark in the 70-member Assembly.

Polling in Uttarakhand took place on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)