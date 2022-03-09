Left Menu

BJP MLAs shout 'Modi Modi' during Mamata's speech in Assembly, hear 'Jai Bangla' in return

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-03-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 17:57 IST
BJP MLAs shout 'Modi Modi' during Mamata's speech in Assembly, hear 'Jai Bangla' in return
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal assembly on Wednesday witnessed noisy scenes as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was repeatedly interrupted by BJP lawmakers shouting ''Modi Modi'' while she was replying to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s address to the House.

The chief minister retorted with the slogan ''Jai Bangla'' and advised the BJP members to chant ''Jai Sia Ram'' instead of ''Jai Sree Ram''.

The moment Banerjee started delivering her speech, the saffron party MLAs shouted slogans such as “Modi, Modi”, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Jai Sree Ram” and they continued with the sloganeering for the entire 40 minutes of the Trinamool Congress supremo's address. An irritated Banerjee claimed that the saffron party was keen on disrupting peace in the state while the TMC has been fighting for peace.

Referring to the ruckus created at the assembly by the BJP legislators during the address of the governor on Monday, Banerjee said, “The BJP members tried to disrupt the proceedings but their plot did not succeed, thanks to the governor.'' High drama was witnessed on the first day of West Bengal assembly's budget session on Monday as Dhankhar was forced to cut short his inaugural speech as BJP MLAs staged a noisy protest in the House over alleged violence in recently concluded civic elections in the state and TMC's woman MLAs pleaded with him to deliver his speech.

Banerjee said, ''They (BJP MLAs) are resorting to hooliganism in the Assembly even after losing the elections (assembly and recently held municipal polls). They are shameless.” The TMC won 105 seats out of the 109 in the recent civic polls, she said.

Referring to the suspension of her party's Rajya Sabha MPs Dola Sen and Santa Chhetri, she said, ''They suspended our MPs from the Rajya Sabha. Even a single vote matters there.... Why will there be a difference in Bengal (assembly)?” Banerjee was apparently referring to the suspension of two BJP MLAs from the state assembly this morning.

“To save the country, the BJP must leave,” she added.

In an apparent reference to BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, she said that bodies of Covid-19 patients were thrown in the Ganges and farmers were mowed down by moving vehicles.

She asked the BJP not to teach her how to protest.

Banerjee alleged that the Centre has not helped the state despite the massive destruction caused by Cyclone Amphan, Yaas as well as the Covid pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022