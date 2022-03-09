Left Menu

German foreign minister to meet Moldavian president this week

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will visit Moldova later this week, where she will meet President Maia Sandu, said a German foreign ministry spokesperson.

Among topics to be discussed on Saturday is the situation in Moldova's neighbour, Ukraine, said the spokesperson.

Baerbock will also visit Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo and Serbia this week, the spokesperson told journalists at a regular news conference on Wednesday.

