Cong calls first CLP meeting on Thursday

The announcement was made by Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday, a day before the counting of votes for 117 assembly constituencies of the state.It has been decided that the First Congress Legislative Party meeting will be held on 10th March at PPCC office Congress Bhawan, Sector 15 at 5PM.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-03-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 18:26 IST
The first meeting of the Congress legislative party will be held on Thursday after the results of the Punjab Assembly polls are declared. The announcement was made by Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday, a day before the counting of votes for 117 assembly constituencies of the state.

“It has been decided that the First Congress Legislative Party meeting will be held on 10th March at PPCC office (Congress Bhawan, Sector 15) at 5PM. All newly elected @INCPunjab MLAs are requested to kindly attend,” Sidhu said in a tweet. Sidhu also shared a photograph of him sitting with senior party leaders Ajay Maken and Pawan Khera.

The Congress has deputed general secretary Ajay Maken and party spokesperson Pawan Khera as party's special observers for Punjab.

Similarly, senior Congress leaders have been deputed for post-poll management ahead of the election results in Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur.

The move is aimed at keeping the Congress flock together in case of a hung assembly in Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Punjab.

The Congress is seeking to retain power in Punjab.

Various exit polls have predicted that the Aam Aadmi Party will form the next government in Punjab, but a few ones have also forecast a hung assembly in the state which had witnessed a high-stakes multi-cornered contest on February 20.

The state recorded voter turnout of 71.95 per cent. PTI CHS VSD SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

