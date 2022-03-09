US Domestic News Roundup: Biden orders government to study digital dollar, other cryptocurrency risks; U.S. Congress reaches gov't spending deal, including $13.6 billion for Ukraine and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden orders government to study digital dollar, other cryptocurrency risks

U.S. President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Wednesday requiring the government to assess the risks and benefits of creating a central bank digital dollar, as well as other cryptocurrency issues, administration officials said. Biden's order will require the Treasury Department, the Commerce Department and other key agencies to prepare reports on "the future of money" and the role cryptocurrencies will play.

U.S. Congress reaches gov't spending deal, including $13.6 billion for Ukraine

U.S. lawmaker have reached a deal to fund the federal government for fiscal year 2022, including $13.6 billion in security and humanitarian aid for Ukraine and $15.6 billion to continue to fight COVID, U.S. congressional leaders said in a statement on Wednesday.

Biden's political strategy on U.S. gas hikes? Blame it on Putin

With Republicans exploiting soaring gasoline prices to gain political ground ahead of this year's congressional elections, President Joe Biden's team is pursuing a counter-narrative strategy: blame it on Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden and his administration have coalesced around the phrase "Putin price hike" to describe the energy inflation challenges created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and retaliatory Western sanctions, White House officials said.

Biden bans Russia oil imports to U.S., warns gasoline to rise further

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday imposed an immediate ban on Russian oil and other energy imports in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, amid strong support from American voters and lawmakers, even though the move will drive up U.S. energy prices. "We're banning all imports of Russian oil and gas energy," Biden told reporters at the White House. "That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable in U.S. ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war machine."

Gas leak spurs evacuation at ConocoPhillips field in Alaska

A days-long natural gas leak has forced a partial evacuation at one of the biggest oil fields in North Slope, Alaska, media reported on Tuesday, with one local official saying the gas was still leaking. The leak was discovered Friday at a drill site in ConocoPhillips' Alpine oil field, the company confirmed late Tuesday.

Congress passes $50 billion U.S. Postal Service relief bill

The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to provide the long loss-making Postal Service (USPS) with about $50 billion in financial relief over a decade and require its future retirees to enroll in a government health insurance plan.

In a rare display of bipartisanship for a narrowly divided Congress, the 79-19 vote follows approval by the U.S. House of Representatives in early February and sends the bill to President Joe Biden for his signature.

Trial of four men accused of plot to kidnap Michigan governor set to open

Prosecutors and defense attorneys will present opening statements on Wednesday in the federal trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 over restrictions she had imposed to control the pandemic. Adam Fox, Brandon Caserta, Barry Croft Jr. and Daniel Harris are each charged with conspiracy to kidnap the Democratic governor from her vacation home. If convicted by a 12-person jury seated on Tuesday, they face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Watchdog: U.S. Homeland Security office failed to warn about Capitol threats

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's intelligence office was aware in advance about threats connected to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, but failed to warn other law enforcement offices until it was too late, the department's internal watchdog has found. The new report from the DHS inspector general paints a critical picture of the Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A), which it says failed at least three times to disseminate intelligence about the storming of the building by then- President Donald Trump's supporters, who wanted to block Congress' certification of his November 2020 election defeat.

Analysis-U.S. can expect 'a flood of plea deals' in Capitol attack cases after guilty verdict

Prosecutors can expect a wave of guilty pleas from some of the hundreds of people charged with joining the assault on the U.S. Capitol, after the first criminal trial related to the riot ended in a lightning-quick guilty verdict on Tuesday, legal experts said. A Washington, D.C, jury deliberated just two hours before finding Guy Reffitt of Texas guilty on all five charges he faced for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, violence by Donald Trump's supporters, including bringing a gun onto the Capitol grounds and obstructing an official proceeding. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Former Proud Boys chairman Tarrio arrested on U.S. Capitol riot conspiracy charge

The former chairman of the U.S. right-wing group the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, was arrested on Tuesday on a conspiracy charge for his alleged role in plotting the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol in a bid to block certification of President Joe Biden's election. Tarrio, 38, appeared in a virtual Miami-based federal court hearing from a cellblock in a nearby local jail, and prosecutors said they were seeking to have him detained pending trial because they believe he is a danger to the community and poses a risk of flight.

