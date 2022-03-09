Dutch PM Rutte says he hopes can work with Macron after French elections

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Wednesday that he hoped he could continue to work with French President Emmanuel Macron after the presidential election in April.

"I cannot predict the outcome of the French election but can't I say I hope we can keep working together ?" Rutte said, adding the friendship ties between France and The Netherlands were "very close to my heart" Rutte made the comments at a press conference ahead of a meeting in Paris with Emmanuel Macron, seen as overwhelmingly favorite to win a second term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)