UP polls: After controversy over transportation of training EVMs, EC orders action against Varanasi ADM

Amid controversy over alleged violation of rules in the transportation of training electronic voting machines (EVM), the Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday ordered action against Varanasi Additional District Magistrate NK Singh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 18:51 IST

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Amid controversy over alleged violation of rules in the transportation of training electronic voting machines (EVM), the Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday ordered action against Varanasi Additional District Magistrate NK Singh. Now, after the order, Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer will proceed accordingly, the EC stated.

Meanwhile, on the eve of the counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had earlier in the day alleged "tampering with electronic voting machines" saying BJP was scared as his party was winning Ayodhya. He urged Election Commission to look into the issue. "Samajwadi Party is winning Ayodhya that is why BJP is scared. Election Commission officials tampering with EVMs," he claimed at a press conference here. Yadav also alleged that EVMs had been transported in Varanasi without information to local candidates.

Assembly elections were held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases to elect all 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

