Left Menu

PDP leader Tahir Sayeed resigns as additional spokesperson of party

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-03-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 18:59 IST
PDP leader Tahir Sayeed resigns as additional spokesperson of party
  • Country:
  • India

PDP additional spokesperson Tahir Sayeed on Wednesday resigned from the party post citing ''personal reasons''.

In a tweet, Sayeed, who had also served as a media analyst in the Chief Minister's Office when the party was in power, said he was thankful to PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti for providing him the opportunity to serve the organisation.

“I am resigning from the post of additional Spokesperson of @JKPDP because of some personal reasons. I thank my party president Ms @MehboobaMufti for providing me the opportunity to serve the party,” Sayeed said in the tweet.

However, it is not yet clear whether he would leave the party or not.

Last month, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) general secretary Ghulam Nabi Hanjura too had resigned from the party post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022