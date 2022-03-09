PDP leader Tahir Sayeed resigns as additional spokesperson of party

PDP additional spokesperson Tahir Sayeed on Wednesday resigned from the party post citing ''personal reasons''.

In a tweet, Sayeed, who had also served as a media analyst in the Chief Minister's Office when the party was in power, said he was thankful to PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti for providing him the opportunity to serve the organisation.

“I am resigning from the post of additional Spokesperson of @JKPDP because of some personal reasons. I thank my party president Ms @MehboobaMufti for providing me the opportunity to serve the party,” Sayeed said in the tweet.

However, it is not yet clear whether he would leave the party or not.

Last month, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) general secretary Ghulam Nabi Hanjura too had resigned from the party post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)