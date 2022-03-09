Left Menu

SP asks EC to webcast counting of votes

Samajwadi Party on Wednesday asked the Election Commission to webcast the counting of votes on March 10 so that political parties can watch the proceedings live. Uttam wrote in the letter that the webcast link was provided to the ECI, the Chief Electoral Officer as well as the District Election Officer, and officials of the Commission were watching the voting live.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-03-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 19:01 IST
SP asks EC to webcast counting of votes
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party on Wednesday asked the Election Commission to 'webcast' the counting of votes on March 10 so that political parties can watch the proceedings live. According to a statement issued by party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary, SP state president Naresh Uttam in his letter to the Commission claimed that during the UP assembly polls, 'webcasting' was done in more than 50 percent of polling stations on the day of voting. Uttam wrote in the letter that the webcast link was provided to the ECI, the Chief Electoral Officer as well as the District Election Officer, and officials of the Commission were watching the voting ''live''. Webcasting of counting of votes should be done in every Vidhan Sabha of all the districts and its ''link'' should be made available to political parties so that they can see the process ''live'' for ensuring transparent, free and fair counting, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022