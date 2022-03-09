Party is supreme, individual secondary, says BJP's Rajasthan incharge

A day after a massive show of strength by former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on her birthday in Bundi which was attended by over half of the party MLAs and around 10 MPs, senior BJP leader Arun Singh on Wednesday said the party is supreme and an individual comes later.

He said BJP leaders and workers should have more participation in the party's programmes. Singh also warned of action if anyone worked to weaken the party and said they will not be given a chance if they apologized later.

Meanwhile, Raje continued meeting her supporters in Kota on Wednesday and said that the love and affection people have given to her, is her asset. She said she will continue to visit temples and meet the people as her ''life is dedicated to God and the public''.

She also dismissed the claim that a sizeable number of BJP legislators and her supporters joining at the event in Bundi was a ''show of strength'', saying the phrase was coined by the media.

Singh, who is BJP's incharge for Rajasthan, was in Jaipur on Wednesday.

He interacted with the party leaders and later held a press conference, in which he primarily attacked the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government.

When reporters asked him about Raje's birthday celebrations in Bundi's Keshoraipatan town on Tuesday in which over 40 MLAs and other leaders including MPs were present, Singh said, ''There is no objection if someone celebrates birthday but it should be taken care that party is supreme and an individual comes later.'' ''Everyone should take care of it. Our leader is PM Narendra Modi, and Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh are our leadership. This should be taken care of that they (party leaders/workers) should have more participation in party programmes,'' he said.

After offering prayers at Keshorai temple in Bundi, Raje had addressed a mass gathering which was attended by over 40 BJP MLAs, out of total 71, around 10 MPs and many other leaders apart from thousands of people.

The MLAs had skipped the assembly session to attend Raje's programme, from which the party organisation kept a distance.

Singh said the party is taking note of shallow statements given by any leader and will take appropriate action at the right time if anyone tried to weaken the party.

''No one will be given a chance if they come later and apologize for weakening the party. The party is our mother and all should work to expand the party,'' he said.

When asked that Raje was missing from a recent massive demonstration by the party against the state government in Jaipur, Singh told the reporters to talk about those who were present at the demonstration, and not about those who were absent.

In Kota, before the press conference of Singh, Raje also interacted with reporters and said she was overwhelmed by the love and affection of people, calling it her asset.

''Only two things are most important in my life, one is God and other is public and my entire life is dedicated to both,'' Raje told reporters.

The BJP national vice president, who has been the chief minister of Rajasthan twice in 2003 and 2013, said she would visit every division to have darshan at temples, hold interaction with people and console the families who lost their kin to the pandemic.

Raje refused to comment on the absence of party workers from Kota and Bundi in the Tuesday's programme, but said that the people from the far end of state came to convey her birthday wishes.

''People from Jaisalmer border, Gujarat border, MP border, Haryana border, Bharatpur did reach here with a feeling, and there was certainly a representation from 200 (assembly constituencies),'' Raje said.

Referring to Covid pandemic years, Raje said she could not go for Dev Darshan at temples and interact with the public for two years and now she is out on tour to have darshan at temples and interact with the public.

On the massive gathering on Tuesday, she said, ''If I continue to receive the same love and affection even after 20–30 years, it is my fortune''.

